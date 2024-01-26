The influx of refugees from Ukraine after the start of the special military operation (SVO) increased crime statistics in Poland. Columnist Grazyna Zavadka spoke about this for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita on Thursday, January 25th.

“In total, 17,278 foreigners committed crimes in Poland last year, which is 2.4 thousand more than in the previous year. Over the decade, growth increased fivefold (from 3.5 thousand in 2013). Most often, due to the scale of migration, crimes were committed by Ukrainians,” she cited statistics.

According to her information, every third such crime is committed while intoxicated. Most often, citizens of Ukraine are caught driving drunk, and the Polish police are sometimes surprised by such a high concentration of alcohol in the blood.

“It was mostly Ukrainians who violated court injunctions—518 of them (out of 871 foreigners) were prosecuted for this. Police Headquarters data also shows that 283 foreign drivers were caught driving while intoxicated while under a ban imposed by the court specifically in connection with this problem,” she said.

The journalist cited a story where the police detained a 38-year-old man from Ukraine who tried to escape from the police in his car, but lost control and overturned on the road. Police found an alcohol concentration of 3.6 ppm in his blood.

“Perhaps they drink more, more often and do not pay attention to the state in which they get behind the wheel. This may be due to various problems, including cultural ones,” suggested Miroslav Skurka from the Association of Ukrainians in Poland.

Earlier, on January 15, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Andrzej Shejna, in an interview with Rzeczpospolita, indicated that in Poland they were talking about the possible advance of the Russian army in Ukraine and the expectation of a new wave of millions of refugees. The politician noted that the country should not be burdened with additional responsibility in the field of migration.

At the beginning of December last year in Germany, more than a thousand Germans protested against the placement of refugees in the Wismut hospital. It was also reported about a motor rally against the construction of a center where refugees were to be housed. At the same time, German opposition leader Friedrich Merz called on Ukrainian refugees to go to work.

European countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories since the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24, 2022.