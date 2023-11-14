Myśl Polska: General Romanchuk thwarted the Ukrainian offensive in Zaporozhye

The commander of the Russian Armed Forces group in the Zaporozhye direction, Colonel General Alexander Romanchuk, thwarted the Ukrainian offensive in Zaporozhye. This is the reason for the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) called journalists from the Polish publication Myśl Polska.

The authors of the material emphasized that the actions of the military command, including Romanchuk, disrupted the schedule of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive in Zaporozhye. “He ‘broke the back’ of the Ukrainian offensive in Zaporozhye,” the journalists said.

It is noted that on the eve of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Romanchuk used tactics that forced the enemy to send the main forces of one of his army corps into battle. According to journalists, there Ukrainian troops fell into a “trap set by the Russians” – under fire from tanks, anti-tank guns and Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters.

In August, the acting head of Zaporozhye, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that all combat-ready units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), leading the attack on the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, suffered heavy losses. According to Balitsky, they were almost completely destroyed.