The Russian Federation managed to withstand strong sanctions pressure from the West. This was pointed out by a Polish newspaper Myśl Polska.

The publication's columnist Andrzej Szczesniak noted that, despite the restrictions adopted, Moscow survived and in this sense won.

“The knockout attempt failed,” the journalist wrote.

At the same time, Shchesnyak emphasized that Western states are considering a new economic blow.

Earlier, on December 19, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed gratitude to the European Union for the growth of the Russian economy. He said that the Russian Federation's GDP is growing against the backdrop of the EU economic recession. Russia's GDP increased by 5.5% in annual terms in the third quarter and 7.8% in the second quarter, Medvedev emphasized. According to him, it’s time for the association to think about the next package of sanctions.

Member of the European Parliament from the German Alternative for Germany party Gunnar Beck noted that anti-Russian sanctions did not have the desired effect and harm more the European Union than the Russian Federation. He also emphasized that Europe is “in very bad shape” and in this situation the authorities are behaving inappropriately.

Prior to this, on December 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted Russian GDP growth by 3.5% for the year. The head of state added that there is also a significant increase in the gross product in other EAEU states.

On the same day, Stanislav Naumov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, told Izvestia that the European Union was harming itself by introducing new anti-Russian sanctions. The parliamentarian emphasized that the West is trying to compensate for Ukraine’s failure on the battlefield with new restrictions.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened.