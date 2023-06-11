Poland is not involved in undermining the Nord Streams. This was announced on Sunday, June 11, by the press secretary of the minister – coordinator of the country’s special services, Stanislav Zharin, on his Twitter account.

“Poland had nothing to do with the explosions of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. Linking Poland to these events is groundless,” he wrote.

Zharin added that the version of Russia blowing up gas pipelines remains valid, since Moscow allegedly had the motive and the opportunity to carry out such an operation.

This statement by Zharin is probably a response to the publication of The Wall Street Journal that the base of the saboteurs who blew up the gas pipeline could be located in Poland.

On June 10, the WSJ announced that German investigators were examining evidence pointing to the use of Poland by the sabotage group as an operational base and logistics center for conducting an underwater sabotage attack.

Prior to that, on June 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing that Russia has data that Anglo-Saxons were involved in the Nord Stream explosions.

Thus, he commented on The Washington Post material, which said that European intelligence shared with the CIA the plan of the Ukrainian side to carry out sabotage at Nord Stream 2 back in June 2022, three months before the terrorist attack on the joint venture.

On June 5, the online publication The Grayzone leaked a report according to which a diving boot used by the US Navy was found at one of the sites of the explosions of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Before that, on June 1, it was reported that one of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams could be a 26-year-old Ukrainian soldier. Before that, on May 26, they wrote that German investigators had more and more grounds pointing to Ukraine’s involvement in the explosions.

Germany’s investigation into the bombings has not yet identified the perpetrators of the incident.

On September 26, 2022, leaks were recorded on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The next day, the Swedish security service confirmed the explosions in the area of ​​the pipelines. Shortly thereafter, Germany, Denmark and Sweden began their own independent investigations into the incident, refusing to cooperate with Moscow. However, none of the investigations have been finalized.