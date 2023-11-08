Protests by Polish truckers on the border with Ukraine are caused by a loss in competition with Ukrainian carriers due to the low price of their services. The newspaper reported this on November 7 Politico.

“They (Polish drivers. – Ed.) complain that Ukrainians transport goods within Poland itself <...>, and also engage in transportation from Poland to third countries,” the publication writes.

As noted by one of the organizers of the protest, Jacek Sokul, whose words are quoted by the newspaper, he owns a small company in eastern Poland. Sokula pointed out that Ukrainian drivers carry out internal and external transportation much cheaper than Polish ones. The businessman said that he was forced to reduce his staff of drivers by 40% due to losing the competition to the Ukrainians.

The president of the Polish industry organization Transport i Logistyka Polska, Maciej Wronski, told the publication that the truckers’ protests arose spontaneously. According to him, the truckers’ actions came during a period of political vacuum, when Poland is in the process of transferring power from the old government to the new one.

Politico wrote that until Poland’s old government finishes its job (November 13), Warsaw will have difficulty dealing with the protests due to reluctance to make decisions.

The day before, the Polish radio station RMF FM reported that several dozen Polish carriers began to block automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. It was noted that in the afternoon the blockade of three Polish-Ukrainian border crossings in Khrebenny, Dorohusk and Korchev began.

On the same day, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasily Zvarich said that the border checkpoints (checkpoints) blocked by Polish carriers and the complete blockade of vehicle movement are a painful stab in the back of Ukraine.

On October 31, a representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andrey Demchenko, said that from November 3, Polish carriers plan to block the operation of the Krakovets-Korcheva checkpoint. He noted that Kiev is waiting for clarification from Warsaw in order to be able to inform traffic participants crossing the border.

At the same time, the Ukrainian government announced the convening of a meeting with Poland and the European Commission (EC) due to the threat of blocking the border.