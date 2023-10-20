Interia: the use of the TOS-2 “Tosochka” system was bad news for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The use of the TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system in Ukraine was bad news for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). A Polish publication wrote about this Interia.

“A salvo from this weapon is capable of causing terrible damage in a matter of seconds and destroying anyone within its range,” observers said.

According to the authors of the article, the military personnel are dealing with a heavy flamethrower system that “can fire scary thermobaric projectiles.”

As explained in the material, a thermobaric bomb causes destruction due to extremely high temperature and excess pressure. And the shock wave can penetrate inside buildings, which is dangerous for anyone trying to take shelter indoors.

Observers also emphasized that compared to its predecessor TOS-1, TOS-2 is even more dangerous. The fact is that the cabin has become armored, while a more powerful engine allows it to reach speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Today, “Tosochka” differs from the TOS-1 “Buratino” and TOS-1A “Solntsepek” currently in service by its improved tactical and technical characteristics. Thus, the complex is installed on the wheeled chassis of a Ural vehicle with increased cross-country ability and has an increased firing range.

“Tosochka” was first presented in June 2020 at the Victory Parade in Moscow. Its range reaches from 6 to 18 kilometers. The machine is fully automated. TOS-2 also has an electronic defense system.

“Tosochka” has become one of the popular flamethrower systems in the Ukrainian conflict zone

On October 17, retired colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that Tosochka is currently one of the most popular flamethrower systems in the Ukrainian conflict zone.

Today, these are very popular destruction systems, which are so necessary for solving combat missions within the framework of a special military operation (SVO). I think these systems are not inferior to analogues of other armies in the world, and today they are a model of technical thought Military expert, retired colonel Andrey Koshkin

On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian military personnel used the TOS-2 flamethrower system in the special operation zone. The department clarified that the attack was carried out on a concentration of infantry.

Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov also spoke about modern Russian flamethrower systems that are actively used in the air defense zone.

See also The authorities of the Kherson region announced the rebuff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in all directions

In particular, according to him, the Russian Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system is considered so powerful that the United States has already raised the issue of banning it and classifying it as a weapon of mass destruction. The expert confirmed that the Russian Armed Forces are using the Solntsepek and Tosochka heavy flamethrower systems in the special military operation zone.

Another flamethrower system is Tosochka. It is newer, installed on a chassis, has an automatic mode and a firing range of about 15-20 kilometers. I want to say that these two systems are very large and powerful weapons Yuri Knutov Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces

Russian Lancet drones have become another nightmare for the Ukrainian military

At the end of August, Poland announced that Russian Lancet drones had become a real nightmare for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Drones, like modern flamethrower systems of the Russian Armed Forces, are powerful weapons that are talked about both in Ukraine and in the West.

Thus, journalists from the publication Interia noted that the Lancets are one of the best devices of this type in the world. They cause serious losses to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Among the important features of drones, the Polish Internet portal highlighted easy launch, mobility, and an efficient electric motor. At the same time, a UAV warhead weighing up to three kilograms is enough to destroy a tank or armored vehicle.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin said that Ukraine can create an analogue of the Russian Lancet combat drone only with the help of Western allies. At the same time, the parliamentarian noted that Russia has the means to prevent possible attacks on its territory.

Ukraine will never be able to independently organize the production of this type of drones. At the same time, with the help of Western countries and other NATO countries, they can establish such production, but now this is impossible [сделать] Yuri Shvytkin Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

In March, it became known that the Russian kamikaze drone Lancet had been modified to meet the requirements of a special military operation. It received a new optical-electronic guidance system and control system with new software and improved controllability.