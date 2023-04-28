SZCZECIN, Poland — As the host of a light-hearted morning radio show, Grzegorz Piepke avoided talking on air about Poland’s poisonous political struggles.

But in March he found red paint splattered at the entrance to Radio Szczecin and a message for staff members: “You have blood on your hands.” She resigned from the air that day. Another driver did the same.

The radio station, part of a public broadcasting system controlled by Poland’s right-wing ruling Law and Justice party, has become the target of public fury over what many see as its role in a political smear that helped identify a 15-year-old adolescent who was the victim of sexual abuse, the son of Magdalena Filiks, a deputy for the Civic Platform Opposition party. The boy, Mikolaj Filiks, later took his own life.

The public broadcasting system has been increasingly used against opponents of Law and Justice as the party prepares for elections this fall. Law and Justice has also sought to limit the influence of independent media, in particular a US-owned television channel, TVN24. The channel has come under fire in recent weeks over a documentary it aired criticizing Pope John Paul II, who was born in Poland, and his handling of child sexual abuse in the Polish Church before he became pope.

The ruling party’s eagerness to protect the Church is in stark contrast to its media machine’s response to the tragedy in Szczecin, accusing the Opposition of harboring a pedophile, while deflecting criticism against predatory priests.

The child’s molester, Krzysztof Falinski, a liberal civil servant from Szczecin, was convicted in 2021 and has been in jail ever since, but his victims have never been publicly identified.

That changed in December when Tomasz Duklanowski, editor-in-chief of Radio Szczecin, revealed on the station’s website that Falinski’s victims included the son of a “well-known female lawmaker,” divulging the boy’s age at the time. of the trial was 13 years. While caring for the boy and his 16-year-old sister in 2020, the editor reported, Falinski, a family friend, had offered the boy drugs and abused him.

Shortly after Radio Sczecin published the information, the boy began receiving calls and messages on his cell phone from friends, as well as his mother’s political enemies, asking if he had been sexually abused, said the family’s lawyer, Mikolaj Marecki. .

Many Poles believe that public identification may have led him to take his own life.

But in a recent article, Sieci, a pro-government weekly magazine, blamed the suicide on “family problems accumulated for some time” and described Filiks, a single mother, as a bad mother who had neglected her children.

Duklanowski, the station’s editor-in-chief, declined to comment but told Gazeta Polska, a pro-government newspaper, that he had not provided “information that could identify these people.”

TVP, a national television channel, falsely told viewers that the Opposition itself had revealed the boy’s identity.

“Civic Platform killed Mikolaj,” read a TVP headline.

Alarmed by the anger directed at Radio Szczecin, 40 employees recently signed an open letter to management: “We want to say out loud that NOT EVERYONE at Radio Szczecin agrees with the involvement of public media in the political struggle.”

For Piepke, the saga is “abominable,” a sign of how polarized politics in Poland have eroded basic decency.

By: Andrew Higgins