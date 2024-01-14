Polityka: the official number of homeless youth in Poland is greatly underestimated

The Polish Ministry of Family and Social Policy said there are about 800 people aged 18 to 25 living in the country who have no fixed abode. Representatives of non-governmental organizations argued with the department, calling this figure greatly underestimated, writes Polityka publication.

“Data from a recent study showed that in Poland people live on the streets for years. Three-quarters of those surveyed say they have been homeless for two years or longer. Almost 30 percent have been homeless for five to ten years, and another 30 percent have been homeless for more than ten years,” the article says.

In December, a record increase in homelessness was reported in the United States. In 2022, their number reached 650 thousand people. The figure increased by 12 percent compared to 2021.