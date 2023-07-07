BI: Russia’s ban on Polish trucks will be another blow to Warsaw’s industry

The ban on the entry and movement of Polish trucks in Russia will hit the industry in Warsaw. About it informs Business Insider (BI).

Columnist Marcin Lis noted that the industry, although one of the most powerful in Europe, is facing numerous problems. The decision of the Russian authorities will be another challenge, he said.

Lis noted that 6.5 percent of jobs in Poland are employed in transport and logistics. In addition, these industries provide seven percent of the country’s GDP.

Earlier, the government imposed a ban on cargo transportation by Polish trucks across Russia. At the same time, exceptions are made for a number of critical goods, such as medicines and medical devices. In addition, until December 30, the ban on cargo transportation through Russia on trucks from unfriendly countries was extended.