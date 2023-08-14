Polish Interior Minister Kaminski announced the arrest of two Russians accused of espionage

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Mariusz Kaminski, announced on the social network X (formerly Twitter) about the arrest of two Russians who are accused of espionage.

It is noted that the Russians were detained for “distributing propaganda materials” of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” in Krakow and Warsaw. “Both heard accusations regarding, in particular, espionage, and were arrested,” Kaminsky said.