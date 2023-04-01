Installation of units of the Soviet dynamic protection (DZ) “Kontakt-12” on the German Leopard 2 tanks transferred to Kyiv can cause an increase in equipment failures. This was reported on March 31 by the Polish edition Defense24.

It is noted that pictures of a tank appeared on the Web, on the frontal part of the hull of which militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) placed dynamic protection units. The photo also showed structures for installing additional protection on the tower.

At the same time, the user who published these frames clarified that such modifications were made as a joke. However, according to the author of the article, “this does not mean that such procedures will not occur in the future.”

As recalled in the publication, modifications to the design of the tank require the permission of the manufacturer. The author of the article expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could neglect this and begin the process of installing remote sensing on the received tanks.

Defense24 draws attention to the fact that the frontal armor of the Leopard 2 is not enough to protect against some Russian ammunition, including Kornet missiles. Blocks “Contact-12” can improve the security of machines from less advanced means, but they need to be arranged in a special way, the publication emphasized.

Depending on the number of installed DZ blocks, the weight of additional protection will reach 1.5 tons, which will accelerate the wear of the components of the tank chassis.

Earlier that day, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia that the German Leopard is a fairly serious tank, but it has its weaknesses. According to him, Russian tankers and anti-tankers have studied all the vulnerabilities. If the UAF decides to send Leopard tanks on the offensive, it will be a triple risk of destruction.

On March 27, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported that 18 promised German tanks had arrived in Ukraine. Later, this information was confirmed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The former Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, General Jiří Šedivy, said on March 26 that the German Leopard tanks, which were sent to Kyiv as military aid, do not have outstanding characteristics. He also criticized foreign politicians for incompetence and noted a serious misunderstanding of the real situation in Ukraine and Donbass.

Before that, on January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks. Following the decision of the FRG, other European countries announced their plans to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.