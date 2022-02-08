Russian An-2 light multi-purpose aircraft converted into drones may pose a threat to Ukraine, think in the Polish edition of Defense24.

The publication says that Russia has thousands of An-2s that can be used both as a weapon carrier and as decoys for Ukrainian air defense systems.

“It is possible that biplanes can be used to disorient the air defense of Ukraine, both in terms of scale and in the direction of the attack, or to identify its positions and eliminate them using artillery or aviation,” the newspaper writes.

The psychological moment of using the An-2 is also evaluated there. In particular, “the operator of a radar or anti-aircraft system can hesitate whether he is dealing with a real attack or a biplane decoy, wasting valuable time.”

Related materials:

Defense24 notes the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of converting the An-2 into drones. The publication recalls that a similar solution was successfully used by Azerbaijan in the latest conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In October 2020, Izvestia, citing its own sources, reported that Azerbaijan used modified Soviet An-2 aircraft as kamikaze drones in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the newspaper, the destructive power of such explosive drones “may be comparable to cruise missiles,” but the size and slowness of the An-2 make it an easy target for any air defense systems.