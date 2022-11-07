In Krakow, the owners of the restaurant changed the name “Chervona Kalina” due to the dissatisfaction of the Poles

Restaurant “Chervona Kalina” in Krakow, Poland, which is scheduled to open on Thursday, November 10, has changed its name to “Ukrainian Restaurant”, writes portal Kresy.pl.

The management of the institution had to abandon the old sign due to the dissatisfaction of Internet users. They saw in the name “Chervona Kalina” a reference to the unofficial anthem of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (an extremist organization banned in Russia). Users reminded the administration of the institution about the Volyn massacre, recognized by Poland as genocide.

At the same time, the restaurant announced that it was going to employ Ukrainian refugees. The owners of the establishment explained that the red viburnum is one of the national symbols of Ukraine. According to them, they never wanted to offend the people of Poland. Now the owners are afraid of threats to the staff.

“That is why we decided to change the name,” the management emphasized.

Earlier, the owner of a fish restaurant in Gdynia, Poland, found himself at the center of a scandal after he called Ukrainians “subhuman.”