NSN: ex-president of Poland Kwasniewski called nonsense the idea of ​​unification with Ukraine

Poland has never made plans to unite with Ukraine. About it declared in an interview with the National News Service (NSN), former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski.

“This is nonsense, absolute tomfoolery. This was invented by Moscow, absolutely no one in Poland wants to talk or think about it,” the ex-president said.