In Poland, two historians, specialists in the Shoah, are accused of defamation, the judgment is expected Tuesday, February 9. This trial is reacting, in the country and abroad: many researchers are worried about the risks of censorship for scientific research on the Shoah.

Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking are accused of having done their job badly, and of having made false accusations about the actions of a Pole during the Second World War. This village mayor, the researchers write in a long, meticulous book, certainly saved the life of a Jewish woman, but he also – and this is the reason for the trial – denounced dozens of other people who were in hiding. A hypothesis rejected by the niece of this mayor, who filed a complaint for defamation. She asks for an apology and nearly 20,000 euros.

But behind the complaint of this 80-year-old woman is above all the Polish Anti-Defamation League, which finances these legal proceedings. A nationalist organization, close to the conservative government, which also receives public funds. Its mission is to defend the reputation of Poland, correcting all the information it considers erroneous, in particular on the period of the Second World War. Its president did not hesitate to comment on the case: according to him, the thesis of complicity in the Jewish genocide is an invention and the trial aims to protect the memory of this village mayor, “a hero, who must be remembered as such by his niece, his friends, and all Poles”.

This approach is pointed out in particular by associations and researchers, such as Jan Grabowski, one of the historians involved. “The Holocaust is not there to boost the morale and ego of the Poles, it is a tragedy which has led to the death of six million people, which the nationalists seem to forget”, said the historian.

This trial is all the more worrying as it takes place in a particular Polish context, with a conservative government, for which the Poles are above all victims and heroes. A government accused of wanting to rewrite history: in 2018, a law was passed to punish those who would attribute to the Polish nation a responsibility or co-responsibility in crimes committed against the Jews. It made a lot of noise at the time, as the law originally provided for sentences of up to three years in prison. In the end, criminal sanctions were abolished in the face of international pressure, but not civil penalties.