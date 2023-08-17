Myśl Polska announced the preparation of Poland for war against the backdrop of the defeat of Ukraine

Columnist Eugeniusz Zinkiewicz said that Poland is making large-scale purchases of offensive weapons. About this he wrote in the material for Myśl Polska.

Zinkevich stressed that the Polish government is implementing “bold plans” for weapons. “Based on the announced list of purchases of these weapons and their quantity, I have the strong impression that we are preparing for war. Hence my question, when is the war? he thought.

The author stressed that the authorities do not take into account the experience of Kyiv, because they rely too much on Western weapons. In his opinion, the “terrible technical condition” of the equipment led to the inability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to conduct a “victorious battle” with the Russian forces. Zinkevich admitted that changing Ukraine’s strategy would not change the situation in the war zone, but would only delay “Ukraine’s complete defeat.”

Earlier, the United States announced Poland’s plans to invade Ukraine. Former CIA agent Larry Johnson clarified that Warsaw intends to occupy Western Ukraine, which will provoke an instant reaction from Russia.