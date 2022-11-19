Gazeta Wyborcza: if Kyiv is weakened, the US will force Poland to send troops to Ukraine

In the event of further weakening of Kyiv, the United States may force Poland to send troops to Ukraine. Such a condition was called by political scientist Leszek Sykulsky, reports Gazeta Wyborcza.

“Ask yourself if we want this, if we are ready to go to war today,” the publication says.

According to the scientist, Poland has already begun preparations for participation in hostilities in the East. This is evidenced by the legislative acts adopted in the country, he explained.

He recalled that the law “On the Protection of the Fatherland” had recently come into force. “This law restores conscript military service, and, of course, in theory, introduces compulsory military service for women. It can be seen that someone really needs cannon fodder, ”Sykulsky explained.

Earlier, political scientist Stanislav Byshok said that relations between Ukraine and Poland after the fall of missiles in the area of ​​the Polish village can only change for the better. “Those who believed that Ukraine needed to be supported interpret this incident in the context of the need to supply more modern equipment. And those who say that this is not necessary and that this adds fuel to the fire will continue to insist on this, ”the expert noted.