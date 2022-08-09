MP Mulyarchik said that Germany will pay war reparations to Poland in the coming years

Germany is likely to pay the war reparations demanded by Poland for the damage caused during World War II within the next few years, and maybe sooner. This was stated by the deputy from the ruling Polish party “Law and Justice” Arkadiusz Mulyarchik in an interview Rzeczpospolita.

“The stigma of the crimes of their ancestors will greatly damage the image of Germany in international relations. After all, the Germans want to become a modern “moral power”. Therefore, it is in their political interests to close this issue as soon as possible,” the parliamentarian replied.

At the same time, Mulyarchik refused to consider the demand for payments a “bargaining chip” in relations with Berlin and the European Union. This comparison was made by the journalist, mentioning, in particular, the National Plan for the Recovery of the Country (KPO), the budget of which is based on Warsaw’s share in the EU fund for recovery from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – negotiations on the document have been repeatedly postponed, and the allocation of funds by Brussels has been delayed .

The interlocutor of the newspaper stressed that the reparations project is solely a tribute to the citizens of the republic who became “victims of German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945”, as well as a tribute to compatriots who died defending their homeland.

On August 7, the deputy also said that Poland should carry out calculations of the damage caused by Russia during World War II, and then “wait for the right political moment” to possibly make them public.

The issue of demanding new payments from Germany was raised in Poland several years ago. A special parliamentary commission was created to calculate the amount. Berlin, in turn, has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to make any new payments, as it believes that it has already paid large reparations.