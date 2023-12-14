In Poland, a fundraiser was announced for Sejm deputy Grzegorz Braun, who extinguished Hanukkah candles in the parliament corridor. As a result, more than 73 thousand zlotys (about $18.3 thousand) were collected in a few hours, the Polish publication reports Rzeczpospolita.

On December 12, Brown used a powder fire extinguisher to extinguish Hanukkah candles lit in parliament on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. He also called the holiday attributes “Satanistic” and said that this should not happen in the Polish Sejm.

For such behavior, the deputy was suspended from participating in Sejm meetings until the end of the current session, and when it turned out that he had previously been deprived of half his salary for three months and deputy benefits for six months, on the platform Zrzutka a fundraiser was announced. The organizers expected to collect 50 thousand zlotys (about $12.5 thousand) in three months, but in a few hours more than 73 thousand zlotys were collected.

A day later, on December 13, the platform blocked the fundraiser, accusing Brown of anti-Semitism.

“On December 12, 2023, Grzegorz Braun committed a shameful act of anti-Semitism by attacking the symbol of the joyful holiday of Hanukkah – the Hanukkah candlestick – in the Sejm of the Republic of Poland,” the website said.

The portal explained that such gatherings are unacceptable because they are associated with “praising, supporting or promoting hatred, violence, discrimination, terrorism, fascism or other totalitarian regimes.”

As a result, Polish prosecutors began a criminal investigation against Brown.

In early November, the European Commission reported a surge in anti-Semitism-related incidents across the EU. The department noted that such incidents are reminiscent of “dark times in history,” and anti-Semitic actions go against everything that Europe stands for.