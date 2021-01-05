Warsaw Medical University will be fined at least 250 thousand zlotys (70 thousand dollars) for vaccination against coronavirus of celebrities and politicians out of turn. This was announced by the Minister of Health of the country Adam Nedzelsky during a press conference. TASS…

According to the minister, these people were deliberately “incorrectly stated”, recording them as the doctors who receive the vaccine in the first place.

He clarified that these violations were discovered on the first day of inspections and stressed that the punishment is minimal, its volume may change due to funding cuts.

According to TASS, the vaccination scandal in Poland occurred in early January. It turned out that MEP Leszek Miller and actress Christina Jande were also vaccinated. They said they received extra doses of the vaccine that could go bad and become unusable.

Vaccination in Poland began on December 27, from January 15 everyone will be able to register for the vaccination. It is carried out on a free and voluntary basis, the vaccinated will receive a certificate and an electronic confirmation code of the procedure, which will make it possible not to comply with some restrictions.