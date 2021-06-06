Polish journalists were afraid of the narrowing of the “Russian-German loop” around the country due to the halt in the construction of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline. It is reported by RIA News…

Journalists on the air of Polskie Radio 24 expressed concern that after Denmark revoked the permit for the construction of the gas pipeline, Poland’s energy security was under threat. According to Jacek Lizinevich from Gazeta Polska, without deliveries via the Baltic Pipe, Warsaw will again become a “petitioner” for gas from Russia. “The German side is also not opposed to putting Poland in such a difficult situation … The Russian-German noose with regard to Poland is narrowing more and more,” Lizinevich expressed his fears.

WPolityce columnist Piotr Ciwiński noted that the Polish authorities face the most difficult task since 2015. He explained that with the coming to power in the United States of President Joe Biden, who waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2, “the entire international system is changing.” He also complained about the “powerful lobbies” operating in Russia and Germany that Poland has to deal with.

Agnieszka Severuk-Macheorowska, a journalist for the Dzień Dobry Białystok portal, is also convinced that Denmark’s withdrawal of the permit threatens the security of Poland. In her opinion, Moscow and Berlin “want to get a dominant position not only on the European continent.” She added that Warsaw must take care of its own energy security.

A permit to work in Danish waters was obtained in July 2019, but on May 31, 2021, the Danish Food and Environment Appeal Board revoked it. The regulator saw a threat to sleepyheads, wood mice and bats, which are protected by the application of the Fourth European Directive on the protection of natural habitats. In this regard, the Danish operator of the transport system Energinet, which is partnering with the Polish operator Gas System in construction, is preparing a plan to temporarily stop work in order to obtain a permit.

The memorandum on the construction of the Baltic Pipe, with the help of which Warsaw wants to receive Norwegian gas, was signed by Poland and Denmark several years ago. The gas pipeline should start working in 2022, and the Russian contract will expire in the same year. The Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not renew it, but will manage with Norwegian gas and the purchase of liquefied natural gas. Moreover, Warsaw was counting on selling gas to Ukraine itself.