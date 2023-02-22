Polish media called the words of President Duda about the Russian military a failure

Polish newspaper Wprost criticized the President of the country, Andrzej Dudu, who, during a speech in Warsaw, called Ukrainian soldiers Russian.

“This is a failure. Speaking about Ukrainian soldiers, Duda made a slip of the tongue,” the Polish media reported.

The newspaper also wrote about the blunder of the Polish politician Wiadomosciand the portal NaTemat.pl called Duda’s words “a fatal oversight”.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda, during a speech in Warsaw, made a slip of the tongue and thanked the Russian servicemen for the heroism instead of the Ukrainian ones.