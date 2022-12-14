Ex-finance minister of Poland: EU punishes Ukrainian refugees by refusing to issue funds to Poland

The European Union (EU) punishes Ukrainian refugees by refusing to issue additional funds to Poland and by negative attitude towards the republic. About this in an interview with the British edition of the Daily Express declared former Polish finance minister Tadeusz Kosczynski.

The former head of the Ministry of Finance complained about the lack of funds for Ukrainian citizens arriving in the country. “The EU just pats us on the back, saying that we are great, and here’s a virtual medal on your chest. But we need money for refugees (…) It seems to me that the EU is actually punishing Ukraine with its negative attitude towards Poland, ”Koschinsky noted.