Mateusz Morawiecki: open EU borders and their weak security threaten its existence

The open borders of the European Union (EU) and their weak security threaten the union’s existence. This was stated by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, writes TASS.

According to the head of the Polish government, the EU is threatened by illegal immigration, which will eventually destroy the security of ordinary Europeans. He believes that in the future, the residents of the association will have to pay for this mistake.

In this regard, Poland proposes to invest in strengthening the borders and reforming the EU Border Control Agency Frontex. Morawiecki believes that this department should be more active than now in the fight against accomplices of illegal immigrants.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to restructure the budget of the European Union and help the development of neighboring countries. “We need to effectively deal with the causes (of illegal immigration – approx. “Tapes.ru”) and not with consequences,” he said.

See also Matviyenko urged governors to carry out partial mobilization without mistakes Related materials:

Morawiecki also called for limiting benefits for visitors and starting a fight against the cooperation of non-governmental organizations with accomplices of illegal migration.

The Prime Minister of Poland promised to present all these measures at the EU summit, which begins in Brussels. The event is dedicated to the Wagner rebellion in Russia, support for Ukraine, relations with China and other issues.

Earlier it became known that the discussions of EU members because of the financing of asylum for migrants “penetrated” the EU summit. States are arguing over the allocation of billions of euros due to the rise in the number of asylum applications.