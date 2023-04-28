Minister Telyus allowed the lifting of Poland’s embargo on Ukrainian products with new EU instruments

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Robert Telyus, admitted that the country would lift the ban on the import of food from Ukraine. About this he spoke out on the air of Polsat TV channel.

Telyus named the condition for lifting the embargo on Ukraine’s products and noted that this is possible with the new measures of the European Union.

“For now, the embargo will remain in effect until the end of the settlement of these issues in the EU. If the European Union gives appropriate tools, safe tools, then we will think, and if it doesn’t, then we have our own, which we have already introduced,” he stressed.

Earlier, Polish farmers began to protest against the import of products from Ukraine. They organized an action on 50 tractors, planning to drive to the village of Łagiewniki and return to the starting point of the route.

Poland proposed to the European Union, in addition to grain exports, to ban the import of other food products from Ukraine. In particular, to limit the supply of fruits, eggs, poultry, sugar and honey.

On April 19, it was reported that the European Commission intends to impose a ban on grain imports from Ukraine due to its excess in some EU countries. It is specified that the EC will need the consent of Kyiv to these measures in order to avoid appealing the decision to the World Trade Organization.