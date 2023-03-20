Polish Ambassador Rosciszewski: Warsaw will come into conflict with Russia if Ukraine is defeated

Polish Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski on the LCI TV channel named condition for entering into conflict with Russia. He said that Warsaw would intervene in the confrontation in the event of the defeat of Ukraine.

If Ukraine fails to defend its independence, we will have no choice but to enter into conflict Jan Emeric Rosciszewski Ambassador of Poland to France

The Polish ambassador stressed that the conflict in Ukraine is a battle for basic Western values ​​and culture, so “it is so important to win.”

Related materials:

The Polish Embassy in France denied the words of the diplomat

Embassy of Poland in France Twitter refuted the statement of Ambassador Rostsishevsky about his readiness to enter into conflict with Russia. The diplomatic mission noted that the words were taken out of context.

They emphasized that the diplomat, in a conversation with a journalist, convinced of the need for assistance to Ukraine and spoke about the danger that Russia poses to Europe and European values.

See also Obesity is not just a problem for nutritionists Accurate listening to the entire conversation makes it clear that it did not contain a promise of Poland’s direct participation in the conflict, but only a warning about the consequences that a defeat for Ukraine could bring – the possibility of an attack or Russia’s involvement in the war with the next countries of Central Europe, the Baltic countries and Poland Embassy of Poland in France

The embassy added that in other fragments of the interview, Rosciszewski makes it clear that Poland is not at war, but is ready to provide assistance to Kyiv to protect it in this conflict. Attempts to find sensational statements, the diplomatic mission called malicious.

Related materials:

The State Duma warned Poland against conflict with Russia

State Duma Deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet warned Poland against a conflict with Russia, pointing out that this would be a very dangerous occupation for Warsaw, reports RIA News.

The parliamentarian stressed that Polish President Andrzej Duda should realize the futility of aggression against Russia. In his opinion, the United States considers Ukraine “an already played project”, therefore they are ready to “throw the Polish people into the furnace of war”.

See also In the United States noticed the preparation of Russia for the conflict in the Arctic Poland should not play with fire with such presumptuous statements. Poland must realize that attacking a country with a missile fence is not only stupid, but also deadly. Russia has the necessary weapons to disrupt the enemy’s plans with a cutting blow of strategic forces and stop any aggression Mikhail Sheremet State Duma deputy

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky also warned Poland against such plans, noting that this could lead to the start of a new world war.

Senator Pushkov questioned US support for Poland

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov in his TelegramThe channel commented on the words of the Polish Ambassador to France, Jan Emerik Rosciszewski, and doubted that the conflict with Russia would be supported in the United States.

For the first time in the language of the official representative of Poland, what its leaders have long had on their minds. However, all the “courage” of the Poles is based on the support of the United States. Are Warsaw sure that Washington is ready to fight? See also 'Ndrangheta, the killer Massimiliano Sestito captured Alexey Pushkov member of the Federation Council

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw would transfer several MiG-29 fighters to Kyiv. According to him, these are four aircraft in working condition. Prior to this, the Polish authorities announced the possibility of supplying fighter jets to the Ukrainian side. At the same time, it was noted that the transfer could only take place in a coalition with other NATO countries.