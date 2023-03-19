Polish Ambassador Rosciszewski promised to enter into a conflict with Russia if Ukraine loses

Polish Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski on the LCI TV channel named condition for entering into conflict with Russia. According to him, this will happen if Kyiv loses.

“If Ukraine fails to defend its independence, we will have no choice but to enter into conflict,” the diplomat stressed.

Rostsishevsky added that the confrontation in Ukraine is a battle for the core values ​​and culture of the West, which is why, in his opinion, victory is so important.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw would transfer several MiG-29 fighters to Kyiv. According to him, these are four aircraft in working condition. Prior to this, the Polish authorities announced the possibility of supplying fighter jets to the Ukrainian side. At the same time, it was noted that the transfer could only take place in a coalition with other NATO countries.