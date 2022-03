US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Saturday| Photo: EFE/EPA/Marcin Obar

US President Joe Biden attended a meeting with Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday (26). This was the US president’s first meeting with Ukrainian officials since the start of the Russian invasion. At the meeting, Biden and his advisers “discussed future efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory,” the White House said in a statement.

The meeting, lasting about an hour and a half – in which Biden participated for the final 40 minutes, brought together Ukrainian Foreign and Defense Ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Oleksii Reznikov, and US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. “Secretaries Blinken and Austin pledged to continue their support to address humanitarian, security and economic needs as the full-scale invasion of President (Russian, Vladimir) Putin enters its second month,” a US State Department official statement said. .

The American president updated ministers about the summits he participated in on Thursday (24) in Brussels, including the NATO one, and stressed that the US already provides Ukraine with “significant military and humanitarian assistance”. Ukrainian ministers, in turn, urged Washington and its allies to send fighter jets to Ukraine and establish a no-fly zone over the country’s territory, a measure Biden rejects, considering it would result in a world war.

Biden also detailed steps he is taking to “hold President Putin to account for Russia’s brutal aggression,” including new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, politicians and defense companies.