In Poland, they began to justify the role of the leader of the Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera in the Volyn massacre of 1943. In particular, the words justifying Bandera were spoken by the head of the International Policy Bureau of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Jakub Kumoch, on the air of a Polish radio station. RMF FM on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kumoh, commenting on the interpretation of the events of World War II by Warsaw and Kyiv, said that with Bandera “the situation is different than with those who are directly responsible or guilty of the Volyn crime.”

“Here it is necessary to distinguish. Stepan Bandera was in a concentration camp at that time, ”Kumokh noted.

At the same time, he added that in Poland they are “without enthusiasm” about the glorification of Bandera’s personality by Kyiv.

“Of course, the cult of Stepan Bandera is not something to which we react with any enthusiasm, something to which we react positively. Polish-Ukrainian relations should be based on truth, on respect for those who gave their lives as a result of the Polish-Ukrainian conflicts, were killed,” said Kumoch.

A day earlier, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that at the first meeting he would remind his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal about the inadmissibility of glorifying the leader of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera after the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine posted information about Bandera’s birthday on his Twitter profile.

Prior to that, on December 24, in the reserve of the Lviv region, the Christmas nativity scene was supplemented with the figures of Stepan Bandera and US President Joe Biden. At the same time, it was noted that the figure of Bandera is several times larger than the figures of the American president and biblical characters. Explaining the meaning of this installation, the director of the reserve noted that Ukraine must learn to show its identity in a modern interpretation.

Bandera is one of the ideologists of Ukrainian nationalism. During the Great Patriotic War, he collaborated with Nazi Germany, until 1959 he headed the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN, banned in the Russian Federation). In recent years, Nazi propaganda in Ukraine has reached the state level.

In Poland, Bandera is historically considered the ideologist of the events of 1943, which are called the Volyn massacre. On that day, Ukrainian nationalists simultaneously attacked about 150 Polish villages. Polish historians have always regarded the Volhynia massacre as genocide and ethnic cleansing and claimed that from 100 to 130 thousand people died as a result of it.