Polish MP Bosak: Croatia has lost the main attribute of sovereignty by adopting the euro

Croatia has lost the main attribute of sovereignty and the ability to influence its financial market by switching to the euro. This opinion was expressed by the deputy head of the National Movement of Poland, deputy of the Sejm Krzysztof Bosak in Twitter.

“The Croatian government abandoned its own currency, adopted the euro and thus placed the country under the authority of the central bank from Frankfurt am Main,” he said. According to the Polish MP, Zagreb has lost the ability to conduct monetary policy.

Since January 1, Croatia has become the 20th member of the Eurozone and the 27th member of the Schengen region. The European currency should gradually replace the Croatian kuna. Residents of Croatia will be able to use two currencies at the same time for two weeks.

Croatia started the process of joining the euro area in 2019. Among the obligations that Croatia had to fulfill were maintaining the stability of the financial and banking system, positive financial indicators, strengthening cooperation with the European Central Bank (ECB) and some structural measures, in particular the improvement of the business climate.