Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and Defense

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Government’s Committee on Security and Defense after two rockets fell on the territory of the Lublin Voivodeship. This is reported TASS with reference to the press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Peter Muller.

“In connection with the current crisis situation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in cooperation with President Andrzej Duda, decided to convene a meeting at the National Security Bureau with members of the Security and Defense Committee,” Muller said.

Earlier, the Polish media reported about the fall of two rockets in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. The rockets hit grain dryers, killing two people. Police, prosecutors and the army are on site.