A resident of the Polish city of Lodz offered to give a washing machine to anyone except Ukrainians for free – this provoked a scandal in Poland. This is reported by the newspaper on November 15 The New York Times.

So, the Polish historian Andrzej Kompa drew attention to a post on social networks with an announcement about a washing machine. He called such an announcement “outright discrimination” and left a negative comment, although the historian had previously praised the Poles for their “unprecedented generosity” towards refugees.

As a result, a discussion broke out under the post, during which many commentators agreed with the historian, but there were also those who wondered why Kompa himself did not buy and donate a washing machine to Ukrainians, since he is so generous. Some users were also outraged by the fact that refugees continue to receive more than local residents.

As a result, the author of the post removed his ad. Along with it, the negative comments also disappeared.

On October 24, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported that Poland had already spent 5.5 billion złoty (more than 68.3 billion rubles) on helping refugees from Ukraine, the government believes that the country cannot afford large-scale payments.

At the same time, the Financial Times reported that the European Union was preparing for a new wave of Ukrainian refugees due to the approach of winter and damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Before that, on September 27, the mayor of Polish Przemysl, Wojciech Bakun, complained about Ukrainians coming for benefits. According to him, cases of abuse by Ukrainian citizens who come to Poland in an organized manner for benefits and immediately return back have become more frequent.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, from February 24 to September 13, 2022, a total of more than 7.2 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in Europe. More than 4 million of them were registered in these states as part of national protection and assistance programs. Most of them are in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.