Illustration of a joint military exercise between the Polish and US military in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, August 11, 2020 (JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)

The operation is called Zima 2020, Winter 2020. It was carried out in Poland a few weeks ago. And its conclusions, theoretically classified as a defense secret, have just been unveiled in early February by several Polish news sites, notably Interia and Onet. Main lesson: Russian tanks could reach Warsaw after four days. It is indeed a mess!

This is obviously a hypothetical scenario but it scares the 38 million Poles who regard Russia as the enemy at their gates with in memory the trauma of the combined German Soviet invasion of September 1939. One month and it was over . Interia tells the story in detail. The Zima scenario provided for a general mobilization of the 140,000 soldiers of the Polish army, with the support of NATO and also the support of a new American anti-aircraft system, which has not even been deployed yet. Well, despite all that, result of the simulation: a fiasco, colossal human losses on the front line, ports quickly controlled or blocked by the Russians, and therefore Warsaw under siege at the dawn of the fifth day. The Polish Defense Ministry refuses to comment. But he does not deny these revelations.

At this stage, it is only political fiction: one cannot imagine Russia invading Poland tomorrow. Nevertheless, there is still this historical precedent of 1939. And then the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is only 350 km north of Warsaw. And to the east, the Belarusian border is only 200 km away, knowing that a military partnership links Russia to Belarus. What is more, Vladimir Putin’s regime also regularly engages in simulations of this type. The last dates from September 2020 but there are almost every year, with tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of soldiers mobilized on the western border of Russia, next to the Baltic States, therefore not far from Poland. Moscow presents these exercises as repetitions of a purely defensive nature. But seen from Poland, it creates concern.

The leak of this confidential information can also be manipulated and it is an equally interesting hypothesis. The leak can have two origins. First, the conservative government in power in Poland can indirectly profit from it because it has been seeking for several years to obtain the establishment of a permanent American military base on Polish soil. 4,000 American soldiers are already stationed in Poland, and Donald trump, when he was still in the White House, had promised more. What’s going to happen with Joe Biden? This necessarily worries Warsaw. So calling yourself vulnerable is one way to get the protection you want. Second option, NATO. In Europe, several voices criticize the transatlantic military organization, in particular Emmanuel Macron who you remember spoke of “brain death”. The idea of ​​European defense remains on the table. NATO therefore has every interest in defending its relevance. And so can use this simulation as an argument to get more means. But it is a double-edged sword given the scale of the fiasco described by the Polish media.