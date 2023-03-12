Investigators have detained a suspect in the murder of a man in a grill bar in Podolsk. This was announced by the representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Moscow Region Olga Vradiy on Sunday, March 12.

“A suspect has been detained in a murder committed at a grill bar at night. It turned out to be a local resident born in 1995. He wrote a confession, in which he spoke about the circumstances of the incident, ”quotes her words. TASS.

According to the Investigative Committee, a conflict arose between two visitors to the restaurant, in which one of them stabbed the other with a knife, after which he disappeared. As a result, a 24-year-old young man died.

Earlier that day, Telegram channel 112 reported a murder at the Sherwood Cafe in Podolsk, where a group of young people celebrated a birthday. In the morning, the guests had a conflict, as a result of which a 23-year-old young man was stabbed, after which he died from blood loss.

“112” reported that a hockey player and the son of a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Boris Ivanyuzhenkov Artem is being checked for involvement in the murder. Later, the UK denied this information, adding that at the moment the athlete is at the training camp and he was not among the participants in the conflict.

Also, “112” draws attention to the fact that there are inconsistencies in the case. There is a version that it was not Artem who was in the bar, but his older brother Anton, who lives in Podolsk. According to the neighbors, SOBR came to the apartment of the Ivanyuzhenkov brothers’ sister in Podolsk this morning.

At the disposal of Izvestia, a video from street surveillance cameras also appeared, which captured the first minutes after the murder of a man.