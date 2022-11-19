The mayor of Rio Branco, Tião Bocalom (PP), went viral on social networks this week when he defended an intervention by the Armed Forces.

“What’s the problem? Since when did the military not do a great job in this country?”, he said in an interview with the local podcast Papo Informal.

The subject arose when the mayor was asked about Bolsonarist protests against the election result. Protesters are organized near the installation of the Armed Forces in different states and ask for military intervention.

The mayor said he is in favor of the protests. “The right to demonstrate must exist. I am in favor of letting people express themselves. They’re not breaking anything. They’re not doing anything wrong,” he said.

A declared supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Bocalom said that “mayors will not be removed” in the event of a military intervention. “It depends on how it is handled,” he added.

The mayor also stated that the military dictatorship (1964-1985) was a “Brazilian miracle”. “This country is what it is because the military entered”, he defended. “It was during the military era that the Brazilian economy exploded.”

Bocalom also criticized Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and the decision that ordered the blocking of bank accounts of people and companies on the grounds of avoiding financing anti-democratic acts. The mayor said that the minister is “exaggerating”. “This is worse than Cuba. One man alone is ruling this country. I do not agree, ”he stated.

WITH THE WORD, THE MAYOR

The report contacted the mayor to comment on the statements given to the podcast and awaits a response. The space is open for manifestation.