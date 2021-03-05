Shortly before the start of the March weekend, a new cartoon “Raya and the Last Dragon” was released. The main characters are a brave warrior named Raya and her loyal friend Tuk-Tuk. Famous Russian actors presented their voices to the heroes of the cartoon – Marina Alexandrova, Irina Pegova and Denis Shvedov… Whether the audience liked the next novelty from Disney, AiF.ru collected their reviews.

elena_valushkina (Elena Valyushkina, actress)

Be sure to go with your children. “Raya and the Last Dragon”. Marusya and I enjoyed it. Mom even burst into tears. But, the end is happy !!!!!! A beautiful story. Favorite voices. Ira Pegova and Marina Alexandrova.

alika_smekhova (Alika Smekhova, actress)

We watched the new cartoon from #raya and the last dragon. I thought – I’ll leave Makar in the hall and go to chat with a friend, but it was not there! From the very first shots, I simply could not take my eyes off the screen and even burst into tears at the end, a wonderful, wise, kind and very colorful cartoon film.

nikolaka (Elena Nikolaeva, actress)

Very good cartoon “Raya and the last dragon” Be sure to go with the children!

alkonosste

It seems to me alone, or is the cartoon # paradise and the last dragon on the concept tightly licked off “Avatar”? Plus, there is also a protagonist of a design like Katara.

zvezda_anuta

<...>. A good, high-quality cartoon, with good graphics, but the plot is hackneyed. Paradise needs to collect all the pieces of the broken crystal in order to stop the evil. Of course, a happy end awaits us. Raya did it and everyone is happy! The cartoon is worth watching once, of course!

okey77

Handsome cartoon. Wonderful animation, interesting and rather dynamic plot. I really liked it! I love these adventurous tales. Again, not without an idea. Of the heroes, I, of course, most of all checked out the little Tuk-Tuk and the human cub with monkeys.

Dragons are also very beautiful. But they are all the same type. In this regard, I like “Train Your Dragon” more. Nevertheless, the cartoon inspired me. I went to sew a dragon. I will be happy to watch this cartoon more than once. Age 6+. But, probably from 4+ it will be fine too.

natashkaraskina11

Raya is a wonderful gift from Disney for girls on March 8! A wonderful, kind, interesting, instructive cartoon. Bravo!

ayzirekdj

I liked the cartoon very much. Especially Raya and Sisu.

olga.andreeva.735

New cartoon “Raya and the Last Dragon”. We got to the premiere today. Very delightful, beautiful, touching, many moments straight to tears and with such sweet humor. I recommend it to both adults and children. I fell in love with Drakosha, just a Star.

ksu_abdurasulova

Today we looked !!!! I just fell in love with this cartoon. I’ll go again !!!!!!!! And she laughed and cried at some moments.

irkinsik

That I like all Disney cartoons is already an axiom. But “Raya and the Last Dragon” is a somewhat non-standard Disney cartoon. It’s incredibly interesting and dynamic! Without embellishment. We sat with our mouths open, since half of the popcorn crumbled and we ate it on the mini-cartoon. Probably, about him, I would say – action-packed! Of course, it has a traditional Disney meaning. But … just go, it’s really worth it! Each hero touches (the prize is “mimimi” – knock knock), the story keeps the focus of attention and I am too sentimental, I could not hold back tears three or four times.

seregakutsko25

<...>. The finale is amazing and very cool, with cool sudden moments and naturally goosebumps. The interactions and conversations between Shisu and Raya are incomparable. Huge thanks to the whole team for dubbing, you are great !!!!

_lesenok_777

We were today at the premiere of the film “Raya and the Last Dragon” – really liked it !!! Would definitely recommend to everyone! Interesting for both children and adults! In 3D it will be more spectacular!

AntiHater7

Good movie overall. In a zeeeeelom. The main problems are 2: 1. Weak minor characters (that is, literally everything except the Dragon, Raya and Bangs). 2. Too corny end. But otherwise it is good. In some places, even very much.

777svetlana_svetlaya777

A wonderful motion picture. The plot is simple and predictable, but this does not make the cartoon boring and not interesting. On the contrary, viewing is sheer pleasure. Colorful, bright, dynamic, funny cartoon. And also quite sentimental: I shed tears for half the film (I am a very receptive aunt). The idea of ​​the picture is clear and transparent. And, what is very important, it is clearly presented – for children from 6 to 106, this is the very thing. I recommend watching – a little kindness won’t hurt anyone.

safronova.albina

“…”. Propagation of goodness and peace, forgiveness and faith. Disney showed all the best that he now has, both technically, everything is perfect, and semantic-philosophical, this is a new cult thing with a very strong message and charge. An excellent representative of fantasy. “…”.

kulthas

The most unpretentious adventure game with morality, which the dragon elsa wears on a T-shirt (you can wrap a shot on every word with the root “faith” if you are alone in the hall). The main task is to entertain 6-14 year olds for an hour and a half. Copes.

Very delightful, beautiful, touching, many moments straight to tears and with such sweet humor. I recommend it to both adults and children. I fell in love with Drakosha.