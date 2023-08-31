Columnist Myśl Polska: the state of Ukropolia will arise in place of Poland

In place of Poland, a new state called Ukropoliya will arise. About it writes Myśl Polska columnist Konrad Renkas.

It is clarified that it will be necessary to manage “methods successfully tested by the Zelensky regime – that is, with the help of terror, a ban on the activities of real opposition, arrests, restriction of civil and labor rights.”

According to Renkas, the West uses the term “illiberalism” to address Poland, which refers to a hybrid of a party oligarchy with elements of censorship and a police state.

Earlier, the chairman of the Polish Peasants’ Party, Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, said that the Poles were annoyed by the prudence of Ukrainian refugees, who brazenly take advantage of Warsaw’s generosity.