There are still months to go until the next edition of Friends by Maria De Filippi, but rumors about this program are already circulating. Anna Pettinelli has confirmed her absence as a singing teacher in what will be the new edition of the format.

However, a famous singer has been called in her place: here’s who she is.

Friends: Anna Pettinelli leaves the singing chair

In recent years the commission of I sing and that of dance Of Friends of Maria De Filippi have seen several changes and renovations. Some professors, including Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentanoare a guarantee that will remain unchanged over the years, but we cannot say this for all the others.

Many television personalities have decided to take on the role of professors, including for example Arisa, Lorella Cuccarini, Raimondo Todaro, Emanuel Lo, Veronica Peparini and many others. Among these there is also Anna Pettinelli who, on several occasions, has dealt with the singing sector.

The woman, who does the first job radio speakerhowever, has denied her presence in what will be the next edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi. Perhaps her intention is to dedicate herself to other projects or simply detach herself from that role. Luckily this place is very sought after and Maria De Filippi has not found great difficulty in replacing the woman. In her place, in fact, there will be a singer Italian really much appreciated, an old acquaintance of the program.

Beloved Singer Lands at Amici: She Will Be the Next Singing Teacher

There singer we are talking about is actually already known in this television studio, as she covered the role of singing teacher back in 2018. We are talking about the very talented Giusy Ferreri who, in the past, has been able to fill this role with great professionalism and competence.

Giusy is really eager to test herself again from this point of view, as last time she loved dedicating herself very much to teaching. However, it seems that in Maria De Filippi’s program there will be other important news coming.

In fact there will be some changes also with regard to the teaching staff in the sector dance and probably the teachers will increase in both commissions. It will undoubtedly be an edition not to be missed!