Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 9:20 am

Beverage can manufacturer Ball Corporation sponsored the construction of a circular economy laboratory in Fernando de Noronha, which should be inaugurated by the end of this year and should recycle between 8 million and 10 million aluminum cans annually, equivalent to 60 tons of metal.

Ball contributed more than 90% of the total resources dedicated to developing the unit, which was built in a space where an old dump was installed. The waste found during the excavation process was properly disposed of and the region was restored so that work on site could be carried out.

Called Lab Noronha Pelo Planeta, the unit belongs to the Consórcio Noronha pelo Planeta, an entity that brings together startups, non-governmental organizations (NGOs). She will be responsible for centralizing all the collection of aluminum cans consumed on the island to then send the products to the Ball factory in Recife (PE). After this step, the products will be sent to a partner company in São Paulo that will transform the material used into a new aluminum coil (a raw format of the material). After this stage, Ball acquires the coil and produces new cans, in a process that can be repeated almost indefinitely.

According to Ball’s sustainability director for South America, Estevão Braga, the company has already dedicated more than R$ 10 million to the development of the laboratory, which is in the final stages of construction. In addition to collecting cans, the unit will also feature cultural and socio-environmental activities that will contribute to strengthening the awareness of visitors and the local population.

“Brazil has already achieved 100% recycling in aluminum cans, so this is not an initiative to increase recycling, but to expand awareness that there are production models that do not generate problems for society, such as this one. ”, said the executive.

According to Braga, Fernando de Noronha is a special place for the development of the initiative, as consumption of aluminum cans on the island is double per person compared to the rest of Brazil. The phenomenon occurs due to geographical issues, since the region is located about 400 km from the Brazilian coast. “There is a limitation in the region’s own production, so many of the products that are here arrive here from the continent in packages.”

The value of the sale of scrap cans will be reverted to finance the laboratory’s activities, including the collection itself, relieving Fernando de Noronha’s administration and making it possible to carry out social and educational projects for the island’s community.

Tendencies

Ball’s sustainability director predicts that aluminum packaging should gain space in the market due to its sustainable characteristics, replacing products that currently use plastic and glass for beverage packaging.

Braga highlighted new trends in the market, such as the adoption of aluminum packaging for water consumption, in addition to the growth in the supply of energy drinks, which are also offered in aluminum cans. According to the executive, the material brings advantages such as its recyclable characteristic and the quantity needed for filling.

“While a glass bottle weighs from 200 to 500 grams, the aluminum can weighs around 12 to 15 grams, so we need little material to correctly and safely fill our client’s drink”, said the executive, who foresees the continued growth of aluminum in the market throughout the current decade.