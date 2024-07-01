Monday, July 1, 2024
In Pirkanmaa, the third attempted burglary at a water supply site since June was revealed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2024
in World Europe
In Pirkanmaa, the third attempted burglary at a water supply site since June was revealed
In the past, there have been reports of attempted thefts in Hervanta and Tesoma in Tampere. At the beginning of June, a similar case also targeted a water supply facility located in Kangasa.

Central Criminal Police investigates three suspected theft attempts targeting water supply facilities in Pirkanmaa.

The crime commissioner acting as the head of the investigation in the cases Jussi Luoto says that one of the suspected theft attempts took place at the beginning of June and targeted a water supply facility located in Kangasa. This suspected crime is the latest revealed case of three attempted burglaries in Pirkanmaa.

According to Luoto, Kangasala’s suspected crime targeted the water tower. Luoto does not comment further on how far Kangasa got into the object.

CEO of Kangasalan Vede Antti Kytövaara says that it is not the company’s object.

Two more attempted thefts are related to previously reported burglaries in Tampere. An attempt was made to break into the water tower in Tesoma in early June and the pressure booster plant in Hervanta after mid-June.

In the attempted burglaries in Hervanta and Tesoma, the doors of the buildings had been broken, but the security arrangements had prevented the actual burglaries.

Three The investigation of the suspected theft attempt was transferred from the Inner Finland Police to the Central Crime Police last Friday.

“Of course, we intend to find out if there is something common to these theft companies,” says Luoto of the Central Criminal Police.

According to Luoto, there are no known suspects or motives yet.

