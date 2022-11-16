Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)
Based on its social responsibility, the Sanad Al-Watan Women’s Association organized, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, an awareness workshop about the disease under the slogan “Together towards a society free of diabetes”, under the supervision of a member of the association, Dr. The College, in “Dalma Mall” in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, and with the participation of a nutritionist, pharmacist and sports coach.
The program of the event, which targeted senior citizens and community groups, included several activities, including: checking diabetes, body mass index and weight, providing advice to the public through a group of specialists, such as ways to exercise with or without devices correctly, the importance of eating healthy food, and distributing educational materials.
Community Responsibility Dr. Amina Al-Majed, Head of the Association’s Administration, said that the initiative came to educate the community about the dangers of diabetes, and encourage a healthy lifestyle, for a healthy and healthy society. The great turnout of female volunteers for the success of such humanitarian activities, which touches our hearts and prompts us to do more by supporting these young energies who work hard to give back to society.
Community awareness
Sheikha Omar Hassan Al-Hashemi, a member of the Women’s Association, the Support of the Nation, indicated that the association organizes such events in public places to attract segments of society and benefit the largest possible number of people, explaining that the event also targeted children, as they were made aware through a special corner on how to preserve On general health, and following a healthy lifestyle based on proper nutrition and physical activity.
awareness raising
Dr. Zahra Muhammad Ahmed Abdullah Al-Balushi, a specialist in family and aviation medicine, a graduate of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, stated that the United Nations has set the date of November 14 of each year as World Diabetes Day to encourage communities to support and help diabetics to encourage them to regularly check up on sugar and cholesterol, and follow A healthy diet in addition to taking diabetes medications and the importance of walking and sports in human life in general.
She added, “In conjunction with the event, and to spread awareness in society, we organized this initiative, explaining that diabetes is a common chronic disease that affects different age groups, and is one of the main causes of death in the world, stressing that she was keen on the children’s participation in Diabetes Day by introducing them to the plate.” health care and its contents by distributing colorful educational materials, coloring and urging them to choose healthy food, giving them the opportunity to express themselves, talk about the causes of disease, how it can be avoided and its complications, and urge the community to follow a healthy lifestyle, exercise, and eat healthy food.
