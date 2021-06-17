Huda Abdel-Gawad, 29, broke three records: the largest hand of a living woman is 24.3 centimeters in her left hand, the largest foot of a living woman is 33.1 centimeters in her right foot, and the widest range of the arms of a living woman is 236.3 centimeters.

The older brother, Muhammad, who is 34 years old, was able to set two records: the widest extent of the arms of a living man with 250.3 centimeters, and the widest extent of the hand of a living man with 31.3 centimeters than his left hand.

Both Hoda and Muhammad suffer from a defect in the pituitary gland, which affects their growth, weight, blood pressure and other health problems, according to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Watan.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Muhammad and Hoda cannot enter through the usual doors or ride in regular cars, but just walking in the street is a great adventure for them, as they are caught by the eye, and passers-by take pictures of them by phone.

And about the details of their lives today, the site indicated that after buying clothes, the two brothers lengthen them, knowing that Muhammad’s growth is still continuing by about 3 to 4 centimeters annually.

Hoda revealed that she hopes that Guinness World Records titles will change her life forever, adding: “I have always dreamed of dressing like other women, but I accept myself now and live with contentment and conviction.”

She talked about her childhood, noting that at the age of twelve her height began to exceed her peers in the classroom, and because of her tall stature she abandoned her studies, but today she is proud of the Guinness recognition of the world records she obtained, making her one of the most distinguished women around the world.

On the other hand, Muhammad did not give up his chance to complete his education, as he was able to obtain a certificate in readings from Al-Azhar.