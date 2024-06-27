Last Wednesday, June 26 The Latin American country suffered an “attempted coup d’état”named after the president of Bolivia Luis Arce, after the militia, led by former general of the Bolivian Army Juan José Zúñiga, collapsed the doors of the Government Headquarters with a tank.

At 3:51 p.m. local time, the military forces, accompanied by a tank, arrived at Plaza Murillo.. They surrounded the area and later broke down the door of the building in which the representatives of the executive branch of the country were located.

The events took place over four hours, In these, former General Zúñiga expressed his desire to modify the Government Cabinet following the fact that on the night of June 25 he would come to know the rumor of his dismissal.

Military personnel try to enter the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia.

These rumors spread in the community after Zúñiga informed the public in an interview with a local channel, this past Monday, that would arrest the former president, Evo Morales, if he ran for the upcoming presidential candidacy.

Faced with the so-called “coup attempt”, the President, Juan José Acre, land presented the complaint to the international community. In this he reported on the irregular movements of the military indicating the risk of taking over the State.

Military personnel are present with tanks in front of the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia.

Acre’s response to the military’s actions, proclaimed in front of the Gentiles and members of the cabinet who were in the square, was based on communicating its willingness to confront any “coup attempt.”

Likewise, the Bolivian president stated: “We want to urge everyone to defend democracy And here we are in Casa Grande with the entire cabinet, with our social organizations.”

How the country experienced it

A woman protects herself from tear gas during a military movement in front of the Bolivian government headquarters.

Although this is the center of the government, the Bolivian people were also in the area, so different moments of the event were documented.

Among the best-known reports is the video in which the president, Luis Arce and the then General, Juan José Zúñiga, had a exchange of words in which the president is heard telling him not to be confusedIn addition, in the video other voices can be heard asking the military to respect democracy.

In the same way, the Bolivian people are observed “apprehending” Zúñiga while he was conducting an interview.

The consequences of the attempted coup

Around 7:00 p.m. (local time) the soldiers who were in the area withdrew as a result of theThe head of the government modified the entire military high command.

The reorganization of the military high command was communicated through a televised ceremony from the Casa Grande del Pueblo and General José Wilson Sánchez was the one who assumed the general command of the Army.

Through the televised ceremony, the commander demanded that the armed forces mobilize from the place. “I ask, I order, I dispose, “that all personnel who are mobilized on the streets must return to their units,” commented Sánchez.

On the other hand, Juan José Zúñiga was arrested by the authorities and presented by the Special Forces for the Fight against Crime, following the attempted coup d’état.

The dismissed military chief of the Bolivian Army, Juan José Zúñiga, is escorted to his presentation at the premises of the Special Force for the Fight against Crime.

