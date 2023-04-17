In pictures: this is how the Atanasio Girardot stadium was left after excesses

Violent acts overshadowed the sporting spectacle of the day that promised an exciting encounter. The classic between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali was suspended after fans of the bar ‘Los del sur’ attacked the authorities who were in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

Throwing sticks, fire extinguishers and blunt objects, some fans of the Paisa team encouraged violence prior to the game and there is talk of nonconformity of the bar with the team’s directives. The situation had been warning for days, so there was about 800 uniformed in the place.

The risk of violence in the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali was latent. See also Atlético Nacional loses in the Copa Libertadores and the memes fall on him The sports scene was left in poor condition after the excesses. The Esmad and the Police were in charge of breaking up the riots. Around 6:20 in the afternoon, the evacuation of the stadium began.

For now, The Medellín Mayor’s Office reports 11 police officers and 13 injured citizens after the acts of violence that occurred at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Although they are advancing in the respective processes to identify those responsible for these events and the sanctions that will be applied will be analyzed, there is no talk of captures. Due to these events, the Medellín Metro suspended the provision of the service at the Estadio station. Line B operates between San Antonio and San Javier, without stopping at this station.

Mayor Daniel Quintero spoke out and assured that he will not lend the sports venue to Atlético Nacional “until minimum security conditions are agreed between the bar and directives, and surveillance is paid for by the team.”

Regarding the date, there was talk that the game would be played on Monday, April 17 at 10 in the morning, but the idea was finally discarded because both Nacional and América de Cali have other sports commitments this week.

