In pictures: this is how the Atanasio Girardot stadium was left after excesses

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Due to the violent acts of fans in the south stand, the match between Atlético Nacional and América.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Violent acts overshadowed the sporting spectacle of the day that promised an exciting encounter. The classic between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali was suspended after fans of the bar ‘Los del sur’ attacked the authorities who were in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
Read here: (Impressive images of the violent acts in the National match vs. America)
Throwing sticks, fire extinguishers and blunt objects, some fans of the Paisa team encouraged violence prior to the game and there is talk of nonconformity of the bar with the team’s directives. The situation had been warning for days, so there was about 800 uniformed in the place.
(We suggest: Video: fights between fans outside the stadium in Medellín).
For now, The Medellín Mayor’s Office reports 11 police officers and 13 injured citizens after the acts of violence that occurred at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.
Although they are advancing in the respective processes to identify those responsible for these events and the sanctions that will be applied will be analyzed, there is no talk of captures. Due to these events, the Medellín Metro suspended the provision of the service at the Estadio station. Line B operates between San Antonio and San Javier, without stopping at this station.
Mayor Daniel Quintero spoke out and assured that he will not lend the sports venue to Atlético Nacional “until minimum security conditions are agreed between the bar and directives, and surveillance is paid for by the team.”
Regarding the date, there was talk that the game would be played on Monday, April 17 at 10 in the morning, but the idea was finally discarded because both Nacional and América de Cali have other sports commitments this week.
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME
More news in EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#pictures #Atanasio #Girardot #stadium #left #excesses
Leave a Reply