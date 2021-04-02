Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo) – Dr. Hamad bin Saeed Al Shamsi, the country’s ambassador in Cairo, and its permanent representative to the League of Arab States, visited the Orman Association, the Mohandessin Orphanage Branch, on the occasion of the orphan’s day, which falls on the first Friday in April.

During the visit, the state ambassador presented gifts to orphan children and shared their joy, who expressed their happiness with the visit and gifts by wrapping around the country’s ambassador in a paternal fashion, as the aim of the initiative was to celebrate orphan children and provide them with entertainment elements, in a way that makes them feel the community’s concern for them.

During the visit, Al Shamsi stressed that the United Arab Emirates places orphan children in a special position and status, and always calls for their care and the fulfillment of their needs and the provision of all forms of care for them, to relieve them and make them feel love and affection as an integral part of the fabric of society.

For his part, the director of the house praised the generous and generous emirates that care about the human issue everywhere, indicating that the UAE always seeks to enhance the life and dignity of the individual and interest in childhood for a better life, expressing his joy and thanks for this generous Emirati generosity, adding, Between the two countries and the brotherly peoples of the UAE and Egypt », expressing his thanks to Ambassador Al Shamsi for the permanent and endless support for orphan children and for bringing joy to their hearts.