Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Today, the Sharjah Cultural Forum honored the Egyptian writer and thinker Syed Imam, in a great celebration for his great contributions to the service of contemporary Arab culture, literature and translation.

The celebration was held at the Damanhour Opera House in Al-Buhaira Governorate, in the presence of Abdullah Muhammad Al-Owais, Head of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Muhammad Al-Qusayr, Director General of Cultural Affairs in Sharjah, and the Governor of Al-Buhaira, and Dr. Haitham Al-Hajj, Chairman of the Egyptian General Book Authority.

In pictures, the Sharjah Cultural Forum honors the Egyptian writer Syed Imam

Honoring the writer Sayyid Imam comes within the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as the forum aims to shed light on Arab intellectuals, writers and writers who have contributed to the service of Arab culture in the modern era through an honorary program supervised by the Sharjah Department of Culture .

In pictures, the Sharjah Cultural Forum honors the Egyptian writer Syed Imam

Abdullah Al Owais, head of the Sharjah Culture Department, affirmed that we are on a new occasion in which the position of the writer and thinker in society is strengthened, and that they emphasize their role in illumination, thought and knowledge, appreciating the noble efforts and endeavors of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and announcing the organization of the Sharjah Cultural Honor Forum.

Al-Owais expressed his happiness that the forum would start its activity in Egypt by honoring the writer and translator Sayed Imam as the beginning of a future activity to celebrate another group of writers and thinkers in Egypt.