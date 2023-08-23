The institute added that the 52 passengers on the bus, including 10 Venezuelans, had appointments for interviews to request legal entry into the United States.

About 36 passengers were injured and taken to hospital after the bus collided with the trailer on the Miaohuatlan-Questlahuaca highway, Puebla state officials said in a separate statement. They added that 9 of the injured were Venezuelans.

A video posted by the local Red Cross unit on social media platform X showed a smashed white bus lying on its side as rescue teams worked in the dark.