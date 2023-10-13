The more than one million civilians residing in northern Gaza have less than 24 hours left to leave their homes following a warning from Israel. This Friday, October 13, thousands of citizens have been displaced due to the apparently imminent ground incursion of Tel Aviv troops. There are more than 400,000 Palestinians, according to the UN. The organization has asked the Israeli authorities to cancel the order to evacuate the north of the enclave.

They carry their mattresses, a blanket or two. With one hand they hold a suitcase with a few articles of clothing. With the other, they hold their small children. They dodge debris from a city bombed by Israel in retaliation for an attack by Hamas, the ruling force in the enclave.

Thousands of Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip have been displaced by the fueled conflict between the Palestinian militia Hamas and Israel. Now, more than a million people have less than 24 hours left to leave the north of the enclave following an Israeli warning.

The north of the almost destroyed city of Gaza has been the target of Israeli missiles, in a forceful response to the Hamas attack on October 7. The number of dead and injured, around 10,000 combined, continues to rise. Desperate at Israel’s latest warning, thousands of Palestinians grabbed their belongings and set out on a journey to southern Gaza. Vehicles full of people and their belongings cross the chaotic city.

Palestinians with their belongings flee their homes following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 13, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

People flee their homes in Khan Younis, amid Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 9, 2023. © REUTERS – IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

Palestinians show the V for victory sign as they flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli airstrikes, October 13, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

Palestinians with their belongings crowd a street in Gaza City as they flee their homes following a warning from the Israeli army on October 13, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

Staying is not an option. The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said more than 400,000 people have fled their homes in Gaza and 23 aid workers have died to date.

“It happened to our grandparents in the past, it is happening to us now and we are forced to leave. The plan to expel us was planned before. Gaza is destroyed,” said Mohammed Rocca, a Gaza resident.

A child carries a mattress as Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli airstrikes, October 13, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

Palestinians flee Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes on October 7, 2023. © AFP – MOHAMMED ABED

Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli airstrikes, October 13, 2023. AFP – MOHAMMED ABED

But there are those who cannot leave. The World Health Organization said Friday that local health authorities informed it that it was impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients from northern Gaza.

A Palestinian injured in Israeli attacks is taken to Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Friday, October 13, 2023. AP – Ali Mahmoud

Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks await treatment at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Friday, October 13, 2023. AP – Ali Mahmoud

Relatives react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, at a hospital in Gaza City, on October 11, 2023. REUTERS – MOHAMMED SALEM

Bodies continue to arrive at hospitals in the north of the Gazan enclave. Palestinians with missing relatives look for them among the bodies lying on the street, outside health centers. Many will have to abandon their own, in search of an uncertain future in the south, where air attacks have also arrived.