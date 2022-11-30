Frappar, who was the fourth official in the Group C match between Poland and Mexico last week, will be the main referee to achieve a new achievement in her career after becoming the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup qualifier in March as well as a Champions League match in 2020..

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman will be assisted by Brazilian Nyoza and Mexican Diaz.

Also participating in the tournament in Qatar are Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi from Japan.