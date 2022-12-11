The “Dream” ball was manufactured with the same technology specifications used in the “Journey”, which is based on the “connected ball” system designed by Adidas, a technology that has proven successful in Qatar by identifying offside cases more quickly and accurately.

This technology relies on the positioning data of the players inside the green rectangle to provide the video assistant referee (VAR) with real-time information that enables him to make the right decisions.

By matching the ball data received from the sensor on the Dream with the use of artificial intelligence technology, this technology supports the semi-automated offside detection system, enabling it to accurately identify the moment the ball was played during unclear offside situations.

Environmental protection was taken into account in the design of the ball, taking into account all important aspects in this regard, making the “dream” the first ball in the history of official balls used in the semi-finals and finals of the World Cup to be made exclusively of water-based inks and adhesives.

The “dream” design is based on a golden ground with small triangular shapes inspired by the deserts that surround the capital, Doha, to which the color of the original World Cup trophy has been added, as well as stripes in the color of the Qatari flag.